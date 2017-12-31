Revellers are ushering in the new year today, with major celebrations planned in cities around the world.

CBC News is livestreaming New Year's Eve festivities as they happen in select locations throughout the day, every hour on the hour.

Some parts of the world have already passed into the new year, while others are just gearing up.

Australia

Fireworks lit up the sky above Sydney Harbour, highlighting the city's New Year's celebrations.

The massive fireworks display included a rainbow waterfall cascade of lights and colour flowing off Harbour Bridge to celebrate recently passed legislation legalizing gay marriage in Australia.

More than a million people were expected to watch the festivities. Security was tight, but officials said there was no particular alert.

Sydney officials said the event would generate some $170 million for the city and "priceless publicity." Nearly half the revellers were tourists.

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (Davoid Moir/Associated Press)

New Zealand

Tens of thousands of New Zealanders took to streets and beaches, becoming among the first in the world to usher in 2018.

As the new year dawned in this southern hemisphere nation, fireworks boomed and crackled above city centres and harbours, and party-goers sang, hugged, danced and kissed.

In Auckland, New Zealand's biggest city, tens of thousands gathered around Sky Tower as five minutes of nonstop pyrotechnics exploded from the top of the structure.

But on nearby Waiheke Island, 30 kilometres away, authorities cancelled the planned fireworks display because of drought conditions and low water supplies for firefighters.