The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between Donald Trump and a Florida representative says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

Myeshia Johnson told ABC's Good Morning America on Monday she has nothing to say to the president. She said his phone call made "me cry even worse."

Sgt. La David Johnson and three comrades died Oct. 4 in Africa when militants tied to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria attacked them.

The war of words between the president and Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson began Tuesday when she said Trump told Myeshia Johnson in a phone call that her husband "knew what he signed up for" and didn't appear to know his name, an account later backed up by Johnson's aunt.

"I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband's name, and that's what hurt me the most because if my husband is out here fighting for our country and he risked his life for our country, why can't you remember his name," she said, according to a show transcript.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly defended Trump, indicating that making such a phone call was difficult under any circumstances. He excoriated Wilson for listening in on the phone call, but Johnson said Wilson was there at her behest.

Soon after Johnson's appearance on GMA aired, Trump took to Twitter to dispute her characterization of their phone call: