The son of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali was detained by immigration officials at an airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., according to a lawyer and family friend.

Chris Mancini tells the Courier-Journal in Louisville, Ky., that the 44-year-old and his mother Khalilah Camacho-Ali, the second wife of Muhammad Ali, arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Feb. 7 from Jamaica.

In this 1991 file photo, Muhammad Ali prays in the mosque at his former training camp in Deer Lake, Pennsylvania. (Richard Drew/Associated Press)

Mancini says officials questioned Ali Jr. for nearly two hours, repeatedly asking him, "Where did you get your name from?" and "Are you Muslim?"

Mancini says officials continued questioning Ali Jr. after he acknowledged he was Muslim. Ali Jr. was born in Philadelphia and holds a U.S. passport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say they "cannot discuss individual travellers; however, all international travellers arriving in the U.S. are subject to CBP inspection."​