Raccoon safe after climbing 25-storey Minnesota office tower

A raccoon that became an internet sensation by climbing a 25-storey office tower in downtown St. Paul, Minn., has been safely trapped and will be released.

Chelsey DeMers, assistant general manager of the company Wildlife Management Services, said the raccoon was caught in a live trap on top of UBS Plaza early Wednesday. She said it's in good condition and is eating and that a company technician is expected to set the animal free later Wednesday at a site yet to be determined.

The raccoon's adventures caused a stir on social media as it scaled the tower Tuesday, with many Twitter users voicing concern for its safety or joking about the drama as its climb was live streamed.

Nearby Minnesota Public Radio, which followed its climb, branded it #mprraccoon.