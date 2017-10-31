Police and witnesses say a motorist drove a truck onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.

An Associated Press photographer on the scene Tuesday witnessed at least two bodies lying motionless on the path beneath tarps.

The New York Police Department posted on its Twitter feed that one person was in custody. The department says it's unclear whether anyone was shot.

Currently there is one person in custody. No others outstanding. All information is preliminary as the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/nsaUgZ8MJH — @NYPDnews

A man who was riding in an Uber taxi along the West Side Highway near Chambers Street said he saw several bleeding people on the ground after the truck struck several people.

A witness said the truck had also collided with a small bus and one other vehicle.