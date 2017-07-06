An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 48 kilometres from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit just after midnight about 9.7 kilometres southeast of Lincoln, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was followed my several smaller quakes, clustered in the same general area. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Residents in Lincoln briefly lost power and there was a gas leak in Helena, the National Weather Service in Great Falls said on Twitter.

The Independent Record reports that people felt the quake as far away as Bozeman, Idaho, and Great Falls.

Ray Anderson, 76, tells The Associated Press that it was the strongest seismic activity he had ever felt while living in Helena, which is about 54 kilometres away from the quake's epicentre.

He said his wife told him the temblor woke up the dogs.

Musician John Mayer, a part-time Bozeman resident, took to Twitter to marvel at the event.

"Wow," he wrote on Twitter. "Earthquake in Montana."

People in parts of southern Alberta and southeastern B.C. also reported feeling a quake.

Our Emergency Dispatch Center is being flooded with calls from community members wanting information about the... https://t.co/oV8gHGXExu — @GFPD_MT