Skip to Main Content
Tourists at French abbey Mont Saint Michel evacuated after threat

Notifications

Tourists at French abbey Mont Saint Michel evacuated after threat

French authorities ordered tourists and others to leave the Mont Saint-Michel abbey and monument in western France on Sunday after a visitor apparently threatened to attack security services.

Police helicopter circles over famous peninsula as crowds turned away

The Associated Press ·
The famous 10th century site is just off France's Normandy coast and linked to the mainland by a causeway. (Pascal Rossignol/Reuters)

French authorities ordered tourists and others to leave the Mont Saint-Michel abbey and monument in western France on Sunday after a visitor apparently threatened to attack security services.

The national gendarme service said the man made the threat on one of the shuttles serving the site, on a peninsula in the English Channel. An official with the gendarme service said the threat was vague, but prompted authorities to order an evacuation.

Police are searching for the man who made the threat.

A shuttle service official said large crowds were being evacuated from the tourist attraction or turned away, and a police helicopter is flying overhead, but the atmosphere remained calm.

The site has since reopened.

Mont Saint-Michel, which is surrounded by water at high tide, draws more than a million visitors a year to its abbey and other sites, making it France's biggest tourist attraction outside Paris.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us