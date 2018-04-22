Tourists at French abbey Mont Saint Michel evacuated after threat

French authorities ordered tourists and others to leave the Mont Saint-Michel abbey and monument in western France on Sunday after a visitor apparently threatened to attack security services.

The national gendarme service said the man made the threat on one of the shuttles serving the site, on a peninsula in the English Channel. An official with the gendarme service said the threat was vague, but prompted authorities to order an evacuation.

Police are searching for the man who made the threat.

A shuttle service official said large crowds were being evacuated from the tourist attraction or turned away, and a police helicopter is flying overhead, but the atmosphere remained calm.

The site has since reopened.

Mont Saint-Michel, which is surrounded by water at high tide, draws more than a million visitors a year to its abbey and other sites, making it France's biggest tourist attraction outside Paris.