The United Nations' Yugoslav war crimes tribunal is set to pass judgment on former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic, who is accused of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes during Bosnia's devastating 1992-95 war.

Mladic, 75, who faced 11 counts, stands accused of commanding forces responsible for crimes including the worst atrocities of the war — the deadly three-year siege of the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo, and the 1995 massacre of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys in the eastern enclave of Srebrenica, which was Europe's worst mass killing since the Second World War.

Prosecutors have sought a life sentence.

Mladic initially looked relaxed in the courtroom of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, greeting lawyers and giving a thumbs-up to photographers in court. However, about 40 minutes into the hearing Mladic requested a bathroom break, which further delayed the verdict when it turned out he needed blood-pressure testing.

Presiding Judge Alphons Orie, wearing a red and black robe, opened the hearing by greeting lawyers and then giving a background of when Mladic was indicted, when he was captured, details of the trial and detailing the charges against Mladic.

​Prior to reading a verdict, Orie said the court found "genocide, persecution, extermination, murder and the inhuman act of forcible transfer were committed in or around Srebrenica" in 1995.

Previous judgments have that the massacre of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica was genocide.

The court also said Wednesday it is "not convinced" of genocidal intent in six other municipalities, in line with previous judgments.