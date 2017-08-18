Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is calling for the resignation of a Missouri legislator who posted on Facebook that she hopes for the assassination of President Donald Trump.

Maria Chappelle-Nadal, a Democratic state senator, says she posted and later deleted the comment Thursday out of frustration over Trump's reaction to the white supremacist rally and violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Va.

Greitens is among the Republicans and Democrats in Missouri calling for Chappelle-Nadal to step down. They include Democratic leaders in the Legislature, the chairman of the Missouri Democratic Party and a Missouri congressman. U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill also says Chappelle-Nadal should step down.

Chappelle-Nadal told The Associated Press she won't resign. She says she should not have posted the comment on her personal Facebook page, but she was expressing her right to free speech.

The U.S. Secret Service says it is "looking into the comments" she posted online.

Chappelle-Nadal, who has been office since 2010, told the Kansas City Star, "I put up a statement saying, 'I really hate Trump. He's causing trauma and nightmares. That was my original post.'"

After someone responded, she replied to the person, "I hope Trump is assassinated!"

Chappelle-Nadal represents University City, which includes residents in Ferguson. She said they were traumatized by the unrest in Ferguson after the 2014 fatal shooting of black teen Michael Brown by a white police officer, and are upset this week about the events in Virginia, where white supremacists were among those who attended the Unite the Right Rally.