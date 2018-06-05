Mine blast in China leaves 11 dead

An explosion at an iron ore mining project in China's northeastern province of Liaoning on Tuesday has left 11 dead and nine injured, state media said.

Another 25 people were trapped after the blast, which happened at around 4:10 a.m. ET (8:10 a.m. GMT), according to online reports by the People's Daily and CCTV. The mine is in Liaoning province's Benxi city and owned by Huamei Group Company.

Benxi city officials have gone to the site to help with the rescue, CCTV said. Telephone calls made to the Huamei Group and the Benxi city government went unanswered.

China's government has taken steps to try to improve the poor safety record at many mines.

In May, an explosion at a small coal mine in Hunan province killed two workers, with another three missing, the Hunan coal mine safety regulation bureau said.