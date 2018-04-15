'Completely accomplished': U.S. vice-president touts success of Syria strikes

Vice-President Mike Pence say the United States did the morally right thing when it attacked Syrian chemical weapons facilities in retaliation for an attack on civilians.

Pence credited the strong leadership of President Donald Trump and U.S. allies for conducting what he said was a successful strike with no reported civilian casualties.

He told reporters at the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, on Saturday that the operation "significantly eroded" and "degraded" Syrian chemical weapons capabilities and that the mission was "completely accomplished."

He also stressed that the president made clear the U.S. is "prepared to sustain this effort."

He says there will be a price to pay if Syrian chemical weapons are used again. Last weekend's suspected chemical attack killed 40 civilians, including women and children.