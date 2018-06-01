30-year-old evicted by parents leaves home hours before court-ordered deadline

The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.

Michael Rotondo expressed relief Friday morning as he left his parents' home in Camillus, N.Y. The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports that Rotondo left 2½ hours before the noon deadline set by a judge last week.

Rotondo told the newspaper he had called the police because he believed his son's Lego blocks were in the basement of the home, and his father wouldn't let him look for them. His father offered to look for specific items and bring them out if he found them.

News crews recorded video of Rotondo packing up a pickup truck earlier this week.

Last month, a New York state judge ordered the 30-year-old to move out of his parents' house after they went to court to have him ejected.

Rotondo told the judge he knew his parents wanted him out of the split-level ranch they share. But he argued that as a family member, he was entitled to six months more time.

State Supreme Court Justice Donald Greenwood rejected that as outrageous, the Post-Standard reported.