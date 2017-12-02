U.S. President Donald Trump, in his first public reaction Saturday to the guilty plea by his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, said there was "absolutely no collusion" between his election campaign and the Russians.

"What has been shown is no collusion, no collusion," Trump told reporters after leaving the White House for a flight to New York, where he will attend a trio of fundraising events.

"There's been absolutely no collusion," he added when asked for his response to news that Flynn is co-operating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Flynn pleaded guilty on Friday to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia and he agreed to co-operate with prosecutors delving into the actions of Trump's inner circle in 2016 before he took office.

I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide! — @realDonaldTrump

Under the plea bargain deal, Flynn admitted in a Washington court that he lied when asked by FBI investigators about his conversations last December with Russia's then-ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, just weeks before Trump took office.

Prosecutors said the two men discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia and that Flynn also asked Kislyak to help delay a UN vote seen as damaging to Israel. On both occasions, he appeared to be undermining the policies of outgoing President Barack Obama.

They also said a "very senior member" of Trump's transition team had told Flynn to contact Russia and other foreign governments to try to influence them ahead of the UN vote.

'Nothing about the guilty plea or the charge implicates anyone other than Mr. Flynn' - Ty Cobb, White House lawyer

Sources told Reuters that the "very senior" official was Kushner, a key member of Trump's transition team and now the president's senior adviser.

Kushner's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, did not respond to multiple requests for comment. He has previously said Kushner has voluntarily co-operated with all relevant inquiries and would continue to do so.

Flynn's decision to co-operate with Mueller's team marked a major escalation in a probe that has dogged the U.S. president since he took office in January.

There was nothing in the court hearing that pointed to any evidence against Trump, and the White House said Flynn's guilty plea implicated him alone.

Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn departs after a plea hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. on Friday. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

"Nothing about the guilty plea or the charge implicates anyone other than Mr. Flynn," said Ty Cobb, a White House

lawyer.

Flynn, a retired army lieutenant general, only served as Trump's national security adviser for 24 days. He was forced to resign after he was found to have misled Vice President Mike Pence about his discussions with Kislyak.

But Flynn had been an enthusiastic supporter of Trump's election campaign and the president continued to praise him even after he left the administration, saying Flynn had been treated "very, very unfairly" by the news media.

Mirroring anti-Clinton chant

A small group of protesters yelled "Lock him up!" as Flynn left the courthouse on Friday, echoing the "Lock her up!" chant that Flynn himself led against Trump's Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, in vitriolic appearances on the campaign trail.

Mueller's team is also looking at whether members of Trump's campaign may have sought to ease sanctions on Russia in return for financial gain or because Russian officials held some leverage over them, people familiar with the probe say.

A protester shouts about former U.S. national security adviser Flynn after the court hearing in Washington. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Prosecutors said Flynn and Kislyak last December discussed economic sanctions that Obama's administration had just imposed on Moscow for allegedly interfering in the election.

Flynn asked Kislyak to refrain from escalating a diplomatic dispute with Washington over the sanctions, and later falsely told FBI officials that he did not make that request, court documents showed.

Prosecutors said Flynn had earlier consulted with a senior member of Trump's presidential transition team about what to communicate to the Russian ambassador.

"Flynn called the Russian ambassador and requested that Russia not escalate the situation and only respond to the U.S. sanctions in a reciprocal manner," the prosecutors said in court documents, adding that Flynn then called the Trump official again to recount the conversation with Kislyak.

They did not name the senior official in the Trump team, but U.S. media reports identified former adviser K.T. McFarland as the person. Reuters was unable to verify the reports.

On Dec. 28, 2016, the day before prosecutors say the call between the Trump aides took place, Trump had publicly played down the need to sanction Russia for allegedly hacking U.S. Democratic operatives.

"I think we ought to get on with our lives. I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly," Trump told

reporters at his Mar-a-Lago Florida resort.

Moscow has denied what U.S. intelligence agencies say was meddling in the election campaign to try to sway the vote in Trump's favor. Trump has called Mueller's probe a witch hunt.



