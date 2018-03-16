U.S. President Donald Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, wants a lawsuit brought by porn actress Stormy Daniels moved to federal court, and claims the woman could owe $20 million US in damages for violating a non-disclosure agreement.

The Friday court filing seeks to move Daniels' case from a state-level court to federal court in Los Angeles.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has been seeking to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election in order to discuss a purported relationship between her and Trump, which she said began in 2006 and continued for about a year.

She has offered to return the $130,000 she was paid. 

The filing accuses Clifford of violating the agreement more than 20 times.

A separate filing said Trump would join a request to have the case heard by an arbitrator.

Clifford's lawyer said it's an attempt to have the matter decided in private arbitration, "thus hiding the truth from the public."

White House weighs in on Stormy Daniels allegation1:10

© The Associated Press, 2018
The Canadian Press