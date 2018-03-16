U.S. President Donald Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, wants a lawsuit brought by porn actress Stormy Daniels moved to federal court, and claims the woman could owe $20 million US in damages for violating a non-disclosure agreement.

The Friday court filing seeks to move Daniels' case from a state-level court to federal court in Los Angeles.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has been seeking to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election in order to discuss a purported relationship between her and Trump, which she said began in 2006 and continued for about a year.

She has offered to return the $130,000 she was paid.

The filing accuses Clifford of violating the agreement more than 20 times.

A separate filing said Trump would join a request to have the case heard by an arbitrator.

Clifford's lawyer said it's an attempt to have the matter decided in private arbitration, "thus hiding the truth from the public."