A Mexican police officer says a gunman has killed at least five people and wounded nine others at a nightclub in the Playa del Carmen resort near Cancun.

The officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to give details about an ongoing investigation, says investigators were interviewing witnesses following the shooting early Monday.

(CBC NEWS)

The Blue Parrot nightclub was hosting an event that was part of the annual BPM electronic music festival.

Reports say the shots were fired through an open window into the nightclub during the 10-day festival's closing party.

Balacera hace 30 minutos en Playa del Carmen. Vimos algunos balaceados vivos en varias avenidas.. @Reforma @El_Universal_Mx @lajornadaonline pic.twitter.com/WeeSChFSiG — @weirdmarcos

#BPMFestival #BlueParrot so sad :( most of us made it out ok, hurts my heart knowing people didn't make it safe. pic.twitter.com/t8hpT5DnVt — @DJMauroMC

Video posted on social media websites showed patrons ducking under tables outside the nightclub as others ran past them.

The BPM Festival posted a statement saying four people had been killed and 12 injured.

The statement said the attack involved "a lone shooter."

"We are overcome with grief over this senseless act of violence and we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement and government officials as they continue their investigation," BPM said in a statement posted to Facebook.