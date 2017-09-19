A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway.

The extent of damage or injuries was not immediately clear. People in Mexico City have taken to the streets.

The 7.1 magnitude quake hit southern Mexico on Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The epicentre is eight kilometres southeast of Atencingo in the state of Puebla at a depth of 51 kilometres, the USGS said.

Mexico was also hit by a major earthquake on the same day, Sept. 19, in 1985. At least 5,000 people died.

Earlier in the day, buildings across Mexico City held preparation drills on the anniversary of the 1985 quake.

Twelve days ago, on Sept. 7, an 8.1 magnitude earthquake hit Mexico, killing almost 100 people.