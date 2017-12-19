At least 12 people died when a bus carrying cruise ship passengers to Mayan ruins in eastern Mexico flipped over on a highway early Tuesday, officials said.

Seven Americans and two citizens of Sweden are among the injured, according to Quintana Roo state Civil Defence spokesperson Vicente Martin, who said authorities haven't yet established the nationalities of the dead.

Our 27 guests were on a bus tour to the Chacchoben Ruins. We are working with the local authorities to learn more about the accident. We are doing all we can to help our guests. — @RCLcorp

Video images from the scene showed the bus on its side in vegetation off the two-lane highway, with some survivors lying on the pavement while others walked around.

Martin said the crash occurred as the bus was on its way to the ruins at Chacchoben, about 175 kilometres south of Tulum.

A statement from Costa Maya Mahahual, the bus company involved, said 18 passengers had been sent to hospital, with five since discharged.

Costa Maya Mahahual said in a statement that the bus was carrying tourists who had arrived to the coastal town of Mahahual aboard a cruise ship. The company said in its statement that the passengers were from the U.S., Italy, Sweden and Brazil.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

A spokesperson said Global Affairs Canada is following the situation closely to try to determine if any Canadians were affected.

In addition to the tourists, a guide and driver were aboard the bus, the company said.