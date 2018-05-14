U.S. President Donald Trump's wife, Melania, has been treated for what was described as a benign kidney condition and will remain at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the rest of the week, her office said on Monday.

Spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said in a statement that Mrs. Trump, 48, underwent an embolization procedure to treat the kidney condition.

"The procedure was successful and there were no complications," Grisham said. "The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere."

The president was expected to visit her at the hospital, which is located in Bethesda, Md., a Washington suburb, a White House official said.

The Slovenian-born first lady last week rolled out an agenda for her White House work focused on helping children.