The royal wedding in under an hour
For those who missed it, you can catch up in under an hour with a video of Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding or take in other highlights from the event.
Occasion was filled with star-studded guests, head-turning fashion and passionate speeches
After a lot of pomp and circumstance, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now a married couple.
The occasion was filled with star-studded guests, head-turning fashion and passionate speeches.
For those who missed it, you can catch up in under an hour with the video above. If you want to see individual highlights or the entire event, scroll down.