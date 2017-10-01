Two people are confirmed dead after a stabbing at Marseille's main train station in southern France on Sunday, the interior ministry said.

The attacker was shot dead by the French army, police confirmed on Twitter. A source told Reuters it was a "terrorist attack."

#MarseilleGareSaint-Charles @PoliceNat13 . situation figée , auteur neutralisé et abattu.Trafic SNCF interrompu. — @PoliceNat13

The interior ministry said one of the people killed was a woman.

Police earlier said they had cordoned off the area and an operation was underway.

France's interior minister said on Twitter he was heading to Marseille following the attack.