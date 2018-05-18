Skip to Main Content
Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

Kensington Palace says Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at the royal wedding, a day after it was announced her father wouldn't be able to travel from the U.S. to participate due to health issues.

Prince Harry, Meghan to be married Saturday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor

Prince Charles, seen May 10 in Athens, will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle in her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday. (Petros Giannakouris/Associated Press)

Kensington Palace has announced that Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at her wedding to his son, Prince Harry, on Saturday.

The palace said Friday that Markle asked her future father-in-law, the heir to the British throne, to perform the honour at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday.

The palace said the Prince of Wales "is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to the Royal Family in this way."

The announcement comes a day after Markle said her father would not be able to attend the wedding due to health problems.

Markle appealed for people to give Thomas Markle "the space he needs to focus on his health" amid reports he had a heart procedure.

Royal wedding Q&A: What can we expect for Meghan and Harry? From the dress to what happened with Meghan's dad, CBC's Thomas Daigle put your questions to the royal editor of The Sunday Express, Camila Tominey.

