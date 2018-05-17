Meghan Markle's father will not attend royal wedding

U.S. actress Meghan Markle said on Thursday her father would miss her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, following media reports that he underwent heart surgery on Wednesday.

"Sadly my father will not be attending our wedding," Markle said in a statement issued by Kensington Palace. "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."

Harry, sixth-in-line to the throne, and the American actress who lived in Toronto while shooting the series Suits, will tie the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Kensington Palace's statement Thursday puts to rest days of speculation about whether he would walk her down the aisle. Thomas Markle's participation was put into doubt after news site TMZ reported he would not attend because of embarrassment regarding paparazzi photographs. It later reported that he was having heart surgery.

Meghan said in a statement she would like "to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

The bride's mother, Doria Ragland, has arrived in Britain and is due to meet the 92-year-old queen and her husband Prince Philip, 96, on Thursday.

