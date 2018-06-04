U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, who has been indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller, attempted to tamper with potential witnesses, Mueller said in a court filing on Monday.

Mueller, who is investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, asked the judge overseeing the case in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to revoke or revise an order releasing Manafort ahead of his trial.

Manafort has been under house arrest since he was indicted in October.

Since then, Mueller's team says in a new court filing, Manafort and one of his associates have "repeatedly" contacted two witnesses — via phone, text message and encrypted messages — in an effort "to influence their testimony and to otherwise conceal evidence."

The two witnesses are not named in court filings, but prosecutors say they are connected to the Hapsburg Group, a firm Manafort worked with to promote the interests of Ukraine.

The FBI has documents and statements from the two people, as well as telephone records and documents recovered through a search of Manafort's iCloud account, showing the attempted communication, according to FBI Special Agent Brock Domin, in a declaration filed with Mueller's motion.

"The investigation into this matter is ongoing," Domin wrote.

Special counsel Robert Mueller has recently been dialling up the legal pressure on Manafort, who has opted not to co-operate with investigators. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

Manafort is the most senior member of Trump's campaign to be indicted, though the charges do not relate to his campaign activities.

Together with his longtime associate Rick Gates, he is facing two separate indictments on an array of charges in federal courts in Virginia and Washington, D.C.

In the latter he is charged with conspiracy to launder money, conspiracy against the United States, making false statements, and charges in connection with failing to register as a foreign agent, despite lobbying in the United States for the pro-Kremlin Ukrainian government of former president Viktor Yanukovych.

The charges he faces in Virginia include bank fraud and filing false tax returns.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Mueller has recently been dialling up the legal pressure on Manafort, who has opted not to co-operate with investigators.