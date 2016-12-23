The hijacking of a Libyan airliner ended peacefully on the tarmac of Malta's international airport on Friday with the release of all passengers and crew, and two hijackers in custody.

The plane was on an internal flight in Libya when it was seized and diverted to Malta.

'We took this measure to declare and promote our new party.' — Hijacker identified as Moussa Shaha

It remained on the tarmac — the engines still running — as troops surrounded the area and negotiators began talks.

Some two hours later, around 3:30 p.m. local time, the 111 passengers and seven crew were released.

The hijackers then surrendered and were taken into custody according to Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who tweeted updates throughout the crisis. They had been armed with pistols and a hand grenade.

In a later statement, the government said initial forensic investigations showed that the weapons used by the hijackers were identical "replica" weapons — imitation weapons that may not actually fire but are difficult to distinguish visually from real guns.

'We were not willing to negotiate.' — Joseph Muscat, Malta's prime minister

One of the hijackers earlier told the crew he was "pro-Gadhafi" and threatened to blow up the Airbus A320 unless their demands were met. It was unclear what the demands were.

Former Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi was killed in an uprising in 2011, and the country has been racked by factional violence since.

During the standoff a Libyan television channel reported it had spoken by phone with a hijacker, who gave his name as Moussa Shaha and described himself as head of a pro-Gadhafi party called Al-Fateh Al-Jadid, or The New Al-Fateh.

The name is a reference to the September 1969 coup that brought Gadhafi to power.

In a tweet, the TV station later quoted the hijacker as saying: "We took this measure to declare and promote our new party."

Maltese troops survey the hijacked Libyan Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 on the runway at the Malta airport, on Friday. (Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters)

After the standoff ended peacefully, Muscat told a news conference there had been talks between Maltese authorities and the Libyan hijackers.

"We were not willing to negotiate until there was a surrender," he said. The men asked for two Maltese negotiators to board the aircraft, but this was rejected.

"There has been no request for asylum by the hijackers," Muscat said.

The plane had been flying from Sebha in southwest Libya to Tripoli for state-owned Afriqiyah Airways on Friday morning.

The pilot told the control tower at Mitiga airport the plane had been hijacked, according to a senior Libyan security official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

An Afriqiyah Airways plane stands on the tarmac at Malta's Luqa International airport as passengers depart, on Friday. (Associated Press)

"The pilot reported… they were being hijacked, then they lost communication with him," the official said.

"The pilot tried very hard to have them land at the correct destination but they refused."

Afriqiyah Airways says the men who hijacked its plane wanted to go to Rome but ended up in Malta instead due to fuel limitations.

The airline said when the plane reached a cruising altitude of 36,000 feet, the pilot received a demand to land in Rome and was told by another crew member that the hijackers were armed.

The pilot proposed landing in Tripoli and holding negotiations there. But the hijackers refused, so Malta was the next option.

All flights in and out of Malta were cancelled. The tiny Mediterranean island nation is about 500 kilometres north of the Libyan coast.

The last major hijacking in Malta was in 1985, when Palestinians took over an Egyptair plane. Egyptian commandos stormed the aircraft, and dozens of people were killed.