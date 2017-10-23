An anti-corruption reporter's family has appeared in a court in Malta for a libel case against her, a week after she was killed by a car bomb.

The husband and three sons of Daphne Caruana Galizia attended Monday's hearing in a libel case brought by Malta's economy minister after she alleged he had been to a brothel in Germany while on government business earlier this year. Minister Chris Cardona, who wasn't in court, has denied the allegation and filed the libel suit.

The case was postponed.

Since libel cases in Malta don't end after a person's death. They're passed on to heirs.

Galizia's family risks a fine as high as 11,000 euros ($16,300 Cdn) if the ruling goes against her.

There were 42 pending libel lawsuits involving Galizia at the time of her death.