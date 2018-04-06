Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has defied a court order to turn himself in to police.

The former leader had until 5 p.m. Friday local time to present himself to authorities in Curitiba. The city is over 400 kilometres southwest of Sao Paulo.

Instead, he hunkered down with supporters at a metallurgical union in the Sao Paulo suburb of Sao Bernardo do Campo.

Federal judge Sergio Moro, seen by many in Brazil as a crusader against endemic graft, on Thursday had ordered the ex-president's arrest.

Last year, Moro convicted da Silva of corruption. Moro wants da Silva to begin serving his sentence of 12 years and one month.

The former leader has always denied wrongdoing. He says he is being persecuted so that he won't be able to run for president in October.