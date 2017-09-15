London's police are treating a fire on an underground train during Friday morning's rush hour as a "terrorist incident."

London's Metropolitan Police confirm a number of injuries, but say it's too early to determine what caused the fire.

The Met’s Counter Terrorism Command are investigating after the incident at #ParsonsGreen tube station is declared a terrorist incident — @metpoliceuk

Too early to confirm cause of fire - now subject to the investigation that is underway. Station remains cordoned off. Please avoid the area — @metpoliceuk

Photos taken inside a District Line train show a white plastic bucket inside a supermarket shopping bag. Flames and what appear to be wires can be seen.

A Reuters witness could see six ambulances, fire engines and a helicopter at Parsons Green station in west London where the Metro newspaper reported that passengers had suffered facial burns from a blast and others had been hurt in a subsequent stampede.

"I was on second carriage from the back. I just heard a kind of whoosh. I looked up and saw the whole carriage engulfed in flames making its way towards me," a man who was on the train told Reuters.

Outside the station, a woman was sitting on a pavement with a bandage around her leg while armed police patrolled. A Reuters witness saw a woman being carried off on a stretcher with her legs covered in a foil blanket.

Richard Aylmer-Hall said he saw several people injured, apparently trampled as they fled.

London Met Police treating Tube fire as terrorist incident. A sense of the injuries: woman emerges from scene with her head bandaged #cbc pic.twitter.com/p7tQDVlx6t — @thomasdaigle

At #ParsonsGreen Tube fire, Sally Faulding saw "bedlam and pandemonium." People were "falling over each other," screaming, crying #London pic.twitter.com/N6Yp9hy3FA — @thomasdaigle

"There was a woman on the platform who said she had seen a bag, a flash and a bang, so obviously something had gone off," he said.

"Some people got pushed over and trampled on, I saw two women being treated by ambulance crews."

Transport for London said on Twitter that there was no service between Earls Court and Wimbledon on the District Line which runs through Parsons Green.

The incident happened during rush hour when the Underground system is crowded. Passengers were advised to use alternate routes.

(CBC)

Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement that London "will never be intimidated or defeated by terrorism."

The city "utterly condemns the hideous individuals who attempt to use terror to harm us and destroy our way of life," Khan said.