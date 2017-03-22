The leader of Britain's House of Commons says a man attacked a police officer at Parliament and has been shot by police.

David Lidington, a member of the Conservative government, said the Parliament complex was in lockdown.

He said there were reports of further violent incidents nearby, and police said they have been called to a firearms incident on nearby Westminster Bridge.

A man lies injured after a shooting incident on Westminster Bridge in London.

Witnesses said a vehicle struck several people on the bridge, and photos showed a car plowed into railings.

At least four people were lying on the ground on Westminster Bridge near Parliament, some bleeding heavily and apparently unconscious.

Police clearing the area around British Parliament

Two people were being treated inside the gates by medical staff, a Reuters witness said.

Armed police officers enter the Houses of Parliament. The sitting has been suspended.

A parliamentary clerk told Reuters two people had been shot, but there was no official confirmation from the police.

The Speaker of the House of Commons suspended the session as police responded to the incident. Armed police were seen entering Parliament.