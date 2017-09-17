A second man has been arrested in connection with the London subway attack, the city's police said Sunday in what was the clearest indication yet that authorities do not believe the person who planted the bomb acted alone.

The Metropolitan Police force said a 21-year-old man was arrested shortly before midnight on Saturday in the west London borough of Hounslow. The force said the suspect was being held under the Terrorism Act and questioned at a south London police station Sunday, but has not been charged or identified.

Police on Sunday also launched an urgent search of a property in the southwestern suburb of Stanwell that authorities said was linked to the latest arrest. They continued searching a home in Sunbury, another southwestern London suburb where neighbours were evacuated on Saturday.

Two men are in custody for possible roles in the bombing attack on a rush-hour subway train Friday morning that injured 30 people in London, including an 18-year-old man who was arrested Saturday in the departure area of the port of Dover.

Scotland Yard says teen arrested in connection with subway bomb was in departure area of Dover port, suggesting he was leaving the U.K. #cbc — @thomasdaigle

The two arrests indicate police and security services believe the attack at the Parsons Green station was part of a co-ordinated plot, not the act of a single person.

"We are still pursing numerous lines of enquiry and at a great pace," Metropolitan Police counterterrorism co-ordinator Neil Basu said.

U.K. police conduct armed search of London suburb after arrest in subway attack

Britain's terror threat level remains at "critical" — the highest level — meaning that authorities think another attack is imminent. The official threat level is not likely to be lowered until police believe all of the plotters have been taken into custody.

Homeowners honoured by Queen

Residents of the Sunbury neighbourhood where an armed police search started Saturday were evacuated in a rush and kept away for nearly 10 hours before they were allowed to return to their homes.

The property belongs to an elderly couple who have for years taken in foster children, including refugees from conflict zones in Syria and Iraq.

The pair — Ronald Jones, 88, and his wife, Penelope Jones, 71 — have been honored by Queen Elizabeth for their work with children in need of a stable home.

A friend, Alison Griffiths, said the Joneses are "great pillars of the community" who have taken in several hundred children in the last 40 years.

Penelope and Ronald Jones received their MBEs for serving children and families from Queen Elizabeth in 2010. Police on Saturday launched a massive armed search in the southwestern London suburb of Sunbury which is believed to include the couple's home in connection with the London underground attack on Friday. (Lewis Wyld/PA/Associated Press)

Neighbours said two young men had been staying with them recently. Police have not provided details about the extensive search, which began several hours after an 18-year-old suspect in the subway bombing was arrested at Dover's ferry port.

The Islamic State has said Friday's subway attack was carried out by one of its affiliated units. The improvised explosive device placed on the subway train only partially detonated, limiting the number of injuries.

The National Health Service says all but one of the 30 people treated for injuries has been released from the hospital. One person is still being treated at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, which has a special unit for treating burns.

Officials have raised the number of injured from 29 to 30. That includes 19 people who were taken from the explosion site at Parsons Green station to the hospital and 11 who came in for treatment later on their own.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the casualties would have been far higher if the bomb had fully detonated. Frustrated by the string of terrorist attacks in recent months, she said officials will have to work harder to make bomb components more difficult to obtain.