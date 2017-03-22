One woman has died and other people are being treated for "catastrophic" injuries in London after an attack near Britain's Parliament, according to a doctor treating the injured.

Parliament was locked down after an attacker stabbed an officer and was then shot by police Wednesday. It wasn't immediately clear whether either of them survived.

Witnesses said a vehicle struck several people on nearby Westminster Bridge.

"There were people across the bridge. There were some with minor injuries, some catastrophic," said Dr. Colleen Anderson of St. Thomas's Hospital. "Some had injuries they could walk away from or who have life-changing injuries."

She said there might be a dozen people injured in all.

A full counter-terrorism investigation is being undertaken by London police, Cmdr. B.J. Harrington told

reporters. The threat level for international terrorism in the U.K. was listed as severe.

A man lies injured after a shooting incident on Westminster Bridge in London. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

Witness Rick Longley told the Press Association that he saw a man stab a policeman outside Parliament.

"We were just walking up to the station, and there was a loud bang and a guy, someone, crashed a car and took some pedestrians out," he said. "They were just laying there, and then the whole crowd just surged around the corner by the gates just opposite Big Ben.

"A guy came past my right shoulder with a big knife and just started plunging it into the policeman. I have never seen anything like that. I just can't believe what I just saw."

Dennis Burns, who was just entering Parliament for a meeting, said he heard a radio message saying an officer had been stabbed. Police and security rushed outside as he was going in.

"When I got inside, I was wondering what the hell was going on, and I saw dozens of panicked people running down the street," he said. "The first stream was around 30 people and the second stream was 70 people.

"It looked like they were running for their lives," he said.

A car on Westminster Bridge has just mowed down at least 5 people. pic.twitter.com/tdCR9I0NgJ — @sikorskiradek

British lawmaker Grant Shapps said on Twitter that he was walking through the cloisters of the House of Commons to vote when he heard four gunshots. Police told lawmakers to get down on the ground and crawl to cover.

"Police response instant. Heard commotion, looked round. Police weapons drawn, 4 shots, police ordered us to hit ground & get back, get back," he tweeted.

Two people were being treated inside the gates by medical staff, a Reuters witness said.

Witnesses describe attack on bridge

On the bridge, witnesses said a vehicle struck several people, and photos showed a car plowed into railings.

Police still shutting down streets near parliament pic.twitter.com/jVs4cUofhM — @NahlahAyed

The former Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski posted a video on Twitter that showed people lying injured on the bridge.

Canadians in #London #UnitedKingdom: for emergency consular assistance, call +44 (0) 207 004 6000 or contact sos@international.gc.ca — @TravelGoC

Sikorski, a senior fellow at Harvard Centre for European Studies, said he saw at least five people lying on the ground after being "mown down" by a car.

In Parliament, witnesses reported hearing sounds like gunfire.

Armed police officers enter the Houses of Parliament. The sitting has been suspended.

Leader of the House of Commons David Lidington said an assailant at Parliament was shot and that there were reports of other violence nearby.

"I was at a government meeting … and the building was declared to be on lockdown," said one man who did not wish to be named. "I think we are entering an era where we're going to see these sort of lone crazy acts."

James Glancy was near the scene at the time of the incident.

"A 4x4 [truck] seems to have deliberately … knocked over a bunch of pedestrians," he said. "It was quite clear there had been an attack."

"I heard the crash first, and then I thought it was a genuine accident — [the vehicle] having crossed right across the cycling lane," said another witness.

Onlookers told to stay back

Onlookers and journalists were repeatedly been told to "move back," as London Metropolitan Police expanded the evacuated area around Parliament, CBC's Thomas Daigle reported from London.

Whitehall Street, usually bustling with tourists snapping photos of Big Ben and other nearby landmarks, remained eerily quiet as police officers in the distance continued their investigation, many dressed in black and holding firearms — a rare sight in the British capital.

A few steps away, more armed officers stood watch by the gates leading to Downing Street, home to the prime minister at No. 10 and the Chancellor of the Exchequer at No. 11.

Press Association reported that two people were seen lying within the grounds of Parliament.

(CBC)

George Eaton, a journalist with the New Statesman, said that from the window of Parliament's press gallery, he saw police shoot a man who charged at officers.

"A large crowd was seen fleeing the man before he entered the parliamentary estate," he wrote on the publication's website. "After several officers evaded him he was swiftly shot by armed police."

Police clearing the area around British Parliament #cbc pic.twitter.com/ImPkfoh1CF — @thomasdaigle

Prime Minister Theresa May was at Parliament when the incident began, but her office says she is safe.

The scene unfolded within clear sight of the London Eye, a large ferris wheel with viewing pods with views of the capital. Footage showed the pods full as viewers watched police and medical crews on the bridge.

The city was already on alert for the Thursday funeral of Martin McGuinness, former IRA commander.

Scotland's Parliament suspended its debate on authorizing the government to seek a new independence referendum after Wednesday's attack.