British police on Thursday said they had arrested a 50-year-old jogger on suspicion of knocking a woman into the path of a bus on a busy west London street earlier this year.

Closed-circuit TV footage, released by investigators earlier this week, showed the male runner knocking the 33-year-old woman into the path of a bus that just managed to swerve out of her way.

Police on Tuesday released video showing a male jogger, seen here approaching the camera, appearing to push a woman, bottom right, into the path of an oncoming bus on London's Putney Bridge. (Metropolitan Police/Associated Press)

"Police investigating an assault after a jogger appeared to push a woman into the path of an oncoming bus in Putney have made an arrest," London police said in a statement.

"The man arrested for grievous bodily harm ... has been released under investigation pending further enquiries."

The man was arrested at a residential address in the nearby Chelsea area, police said.

The arrest came after a public appeal earlier in the week for help in tracing the jogger.

Although the incident happened in May, police said they had received a "good response" from the appeal, and they were still looking for other witnesses.

The victim received minor injuries from the incident.