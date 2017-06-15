Firefighters extinguished the last of the flames in the devastating west London blaze as they searched for more victims Thursday, a day after the highrise apartment building fire that killed at least 17 people. Entire families were missing, and the death toll is certain to rise.

Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said authorities genuinely don't know how many people died and that firefighters have been traumatized by the inability to save more people.

"Tragically now we are not expecting to find anyone else alive," Cotton told Sky News. "The severity and the heat of the fire will mean that it will be an absolute miracle for anyone to be left alive."

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to firefighters as she visits Grenfell Tower on Latimer Road, North Kensington, on Thursday. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

"I spoke to one of my officers who was very near when someone came out the window, and he was in tears and he is a professional fire officer," Cotton said. "We like to think of ourselves as 'roughty, toughty' and heroes — they are heroes — but they have feelings, and people were absolutely devastated by yesterday's events."

More than 200 firefighters worked through the night and parts of the building were still seen as being unsafe. Now that the smoke has cleared, the public could only gape at the huge burned-out hulk in the working class, multi-ethnic neighbourhood.

37 remain in hospital

The blaze early Wednesday in the 24-storey building in west London's North Kensington district also injured 74 others, 17 of them critically, and left an unknown number missing. A tenants' group had complained for years about the risk of a fire.

Up to 600 people lived in 120 apartments in the Grenfell Tower. After announcing the updated death toll of 12 in the afternoon, Cmdr. Stuart Cundy said that "we believe this number will sadly increase."

The fire and police officials held another briefing on Thursday to announce the death toll had risen to 17. Of those injured, 37 remained in hospital.

Cotton said it could be weeks before they know exactly how many people died in the fire.

Prime Minister Theresa May promised an investigation and visited the site on Thursday. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said many questions must be answered about safety for the scores of other apartment buildings around the British capital.

The London Fire Brigade said it received the first reports of the blaze at 12:54 a.m. local time and the first engines arrived within six minutes.

The fire began on the second floor and quickly spread, according to the fire brigade.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives to visit the scene of the fire. (Alastair Grant/Associated Press)

'It just reminded me of 9/11'

Survivors told of frantic attempts to escape during the nighttime fire.

"The flames, I have never seen anything like it. It just reminded me of 9/11," said Muna Ali, 45. "The fire started on the upper floors.... Oh my goodness, it spread so quickly. It had completely spread within half an hour."

Food, drink and other supplies are stored beneath an overpass near the fire in west London. More than $1.6 million Cdn has been raised to help victims of the tragedy (Alex Fraser/Reuters)

More than $1.6 million Cdn has been raised to help victims of the tragedy as volunteers and charities worked through the night to find shelter and food for people who lost their homes.

Community centres in London have been overwhelmed by the number of donations flooding in for those left homeless. So much food, clothing, shoes and other items have been coming in that the centres, churches and mosques have had to start turning away new donations

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and authorities have refused to speculate on what could have started the blaze. But the focus has turned to renovations completed last year that added decorative touches to the building.

The renovation project included installation of insulated exterior cladding, double-glazed windows and a communal heating system. Fire experts say the investigators will need to look at what materials were used in the project and who approved their use.

The Guardian reports the cladding had a polyurethane core for insulation.