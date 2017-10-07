London police say emergency services are outside the Natural History Museum in the South Kensington area of London after a car struck pedestrians. Police say a number of people have been injured and one person has been detained at the scene.

The crash happened at 2:20 p.m. local time on a day when the area around central London museum is usually teeming with pedestrians, including international tourists. Photographs showed a dented silver car and a man being pinned to the ground outside the museum.

Police said Saturday they are working to establish the circumstances and the cause.

We will release more information when we can - our information must be accurate. #ExhibitionRoad #SouthKensington — @metpoliceuk

The London Ambulance Service was responding to the incident.

Police said more details would be released later. There was no immediate statement on the number or severity of the injuries.

London has been on high alert after several recent attacks in the city.

In September, a homemade bomb was planted on a rush-hour subway car in London. It only partially exploded, but more than two dozen people were injured.

In March, a man drove a car into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge, killing four people, and then fatally stabbed a policeman.

In June, seven people were killed and more than 20 injured when a van rammed into pedestrians on London Bridge before running into the Borough Market area.

Later that month, a man carried out another attack by driving a van into a crowd near a London mosque, reportedly announcing he wanted to "kill Muslims."