A Canadian was among seven people killed by knife-wielding men in central London, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday.

"Canada strongly condemns the senseless attack that took place last night in London, United Kingdom, which killed and injured many innocent people. I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed," Trudeau said in a statement.

"We grieve with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and wish all those injured a speedy and full recovery.

"Londoners and people across the United Kingdom have always displayed strength and resilience in the face of adversity. We recently witnessed this after the attacks in Manchester and in the Westminster area of London. This time will be no different.

"These hateful acts do not deter us; they only strengthen our resolve. Canadians stand united with the British people. We will continue to work together with the United Kingdom and all our allies to fight terrorism and bring perpetrators to justice," Trudeau said.

Earlier, the federal government advised Canadians to be vigilant in the wake of Saturday night's deadly terror attacks.

The government and diplomats on the ground in London advised travellers to avoid the affected areas, follow the instructions of local authorities and monitor local media.

Trudeau called news of the attack on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market "awful" in a tweet Saturday night.

The prime minister also made a brief statement at the Press Gallery dinner in Ottawa.

"Canadians stand united in sending our love and support to our friends in London. We stand with you all," he said.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer tweeted that he was "horrified by the events in London" and that Canada would always stand with the people of London.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said in a tweet that Canadian hearts were heavy with the news of the violence in London.

The carnage began around 10 p.m. local time when police and witnesses said a white van barrelled into pedestrians on London Bridge.

They said three men armed with large knives then fled the van and started attacking people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market.

Police said seven people were killed and 48 others wounded, 21 of them critically, before officers shot and killed the three suspected assailants.

The violence turned a warm spring night in an area packed with revellers into a scene of panic and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee.

