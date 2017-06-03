British police rushed to London Bridge on Saturday after witnesses said a van plowed into pedestrians.

Police said they were dealing with "an incident" but gave no further details.

A Reuters reporter near the scene said she saw 10 police cars rushing towards London Bridge.

We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed. — @metpoliceuk

A witness told the BBC she saw a speeding white van veering into pedestrians.

The witness said the van hit five to six people. London's transport authority said London Bridge rail station had been closed at the request of the police.

More to come