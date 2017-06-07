French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday a third French victim has been identified among those killed in the stabbing and van attacks in London.

If confirmed, the total number of deaths from the weekend attacks on London Bridge and Borough Market would be eight, including Canadian Christine Archibald. About 50 others were wounded.

Speaking in Paris, Macron said France was informed of the news of the latest French victim on Wednesday morning.

He did not name the third victim. He said eight other French citizens were wounded.

He added: "We are paying a heavy cost in these attacks."

Police in London, who were searching for a French man missing since the attack, said earlier they had recovered a body from the River Thames.

The Metropolitan Police said the body was found Tuesday downstream from the bridge. The force said formal identification has not yet taken place, but Xavier Thomas's next of kin had been informed.

Thomas, 45, was walking with his girlfriend over the bridge when the attack began on Saturday night.

Police said earlier that witness accounts suggested Thomas might have been thrown into the river.

Thomas' girlfriend was struck and seriously injured by the van.