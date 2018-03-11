A Rwandan provincial governor says at least 16 people were killed and 140 others injured when lightning struck a Seventh Day Adventist church in the country's south Saturday.

Rose Mureshyankwano said 140 churchgoers were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, where two are in serious condition.

Mureshyankwano said 17 of those injured are still in the hospital while the rest have been discharged.

The governor said a similar incident occurred on Friday when lightning struck a group of 18 students, killing one. Last October, lightning killed 18 people in different parts of the country.

Lightning strikes are frequent across Rwanda, which has many hills and mountains. The country's police record a number of human and livestock deaths each year.

Lightning killed 30 people, injured 61 and killed 48 livestock in 2016, the most recent year with full figures, according to Rwanda's Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugee Affairs.