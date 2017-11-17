Lebanon's outgoing prime minister Saad al-Hariri said Friday he is on his way to the airport in Saudi Arabia.

Hariri, who sparked a crisis by resigning on Nov. 4 during a visit to Saudi Arabia, tweeted, "To say that I am held up in Saudi Arabia and not allowed to leave the country is a lie. I am on the way to the airport."

Earlier, a member of his party said Hariri will leave Saudi Arabia for France on Friday, but will not return directly to Beirut after the visit.

That contradicts a tweet Hariri wrote on Nov. 14, when he said he would to return to Lebanon within two days.

"People, I am fine. And God willing I will come back in two days. Can we chill?" Hariri wrote.

The politician's abrupt resignation stirred fears over Lebanon's stability and thrust it into the bitter rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun, who has refused to accept Hariri's resignation unless he returns to Lebanon, has accused Saudi Arabia of holding Hariri hostage. He said Thursday on Twitter he hoped "the crisis is over" and the France visit would open the door to a solution.