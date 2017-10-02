A Las Vegas hospital says at least two people are dead and dozens injured after a shooting at a music festival.

University Medical Center spokesperson Danita Cohen said 26 people were admitted to the hospital. She says, of those, at least two have died, 12 are in critical condition and the rest are being evaluated.

Police officers advise people to take cover near the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip. (John Locher/Associated Press)

Dozens of patrol vehicles descended on the Strip after authorities received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across Las Vegas Boulevard from the country music festival and the sound of what they described as automatic gunfire.

Huddled in basement

Witnesses said they saw multiple victims as they fled the gunfire raining down on the concert venue.

Some later huddled in the basement of the nearby Tropicana hotel-casino.

Las Vegas police stand guard along the streets in Las Vegas after the shooting. (David Becker/Getty Images)

Some officers took cover behind their vehicles while others carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

Diverted flights

Some flights destined for the McCarran International Airport were diverted due to the shooting.

Witnesses say country singer Jason Aldean was playing near the end of the concert when gunfire rang out.