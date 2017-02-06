The Kremlin said on Monday it wanted an apology from Fox News over what it said were "unacceptable" comments one of the channel's presenters made about President Vladimir Putin in an interview with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Fox News host Bill O'Reilly described Putin as "a killer" in the interview with Trump as he tried to press the U.S. president to explain more fully why he respected his Russian counterpart. O'Reilly did not say who he thought Putin had killed.

"We consider such words from the Fox TV company to be unacceptable and insulting, and honestly speaking, we would prefer to get an apology from such a respected TV company," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

During the interview Trump responded: "There are a lot of killers. We've got a lot of killers. What do you think? Our country's so innocent?"

Republicans and Democrats alike took exception to Trump's remarks.

"Putin's a former KGB agent. He's a thug. He was not elected in a way that most people would consider a credible election," Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky told CNN's State of the Union.

"The Russians annexed Crimea, invaded Ukraine and messed around in our elections. And no, I don't think there's any equivalency between the way the Russians conduct themselves and the way the United States does."

O'Reilly also asked Trump to back up his claim that some three million to five million illegal votes were cast in the election. Trump didn't answer directly, but shifted to assert that immigrants in the U.S. illegally and dead people are on the voter rolls.

"It's really a bad situation, it's really bad," Trump said.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the Nov. 8 election. Trump won the Electoral College vote but lost the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes to Clinton.