Knife attack in Paris leaves 1 dead, several injured

French authorities say a knife-wielding assailant killed one person and injured four others in central Paris before being killed by police.

Paris police tweeted that the attack occurred Saturday evening in the 2nd arrondissement or district of the French capital. The attacker targeted five people, killing one, seriously injuring two and lightly injuring the other two, they said.

Interior Minister Gérard Collomb said the alleged attacker was "neutralized" by police and praised officers for their actions.

The identity of the attack suspect and the reason for the attack are unclear.

Paris has been under higher security in recent years after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

