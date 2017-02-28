Malaysian prosecutors will charge two women — Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong from Vietnam — with murder over their alleged involvement in the killing of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, the Southeast Asian country's attorney general said on Tuesday.

Kim Jong-nam, who had criticized the regime of his family and his half-brother Kim Jong-un, was killed in Kuala Lumpur earlier this month after the two women allegedly smeared VX nerve agent, a chemical described by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction, across his face.

An undated handout image released by Royal Police Malaysia shows Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, arrested in connection with the death of Kim Jong-nam, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's half brother. (Royal Malaysia Police/EPA)

Attorney general Mohamed Apandi Ali said the women will be formally charged on Wednesday under section 302 of the penal code, which carries the death penalty.

"I can confirm that," he told Reuters in a text message.

South Korean officials believe the murder was carried out by North Korean agents, and Malaysia has identified eight North Koreans suspected of involvement in the killing.

While Malaysian police arrested the women in the days after the attack, they are are also holding one North Korean man and have identified seven other North Koreans wanted in connection with the sensational case.

Ali said the North Korean in custody will not be charged yet. His remand period ends on Friday.

The security camera footage, which has been released in the media, showed two women assaulting Kim in the departure hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport, and the victim stumbling into a medical clinic. He died within 20 minutes of the assault.

Both women have told diplomats from their countries that they had been paid to take part in what they believed was a prank for a reality TV show.

Ri Tong Il, North Korea's former deputy ambassador to the United Nations, has repeated requests that Malaysia hand over the victim's body to the embassy and release the North Korean in custody.

He said he was in Malaysia for "the development of friendly relations between [North Korea] and the Malaysian government", media reported.