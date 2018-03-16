Skip to Main Content
Kenya floods leave at least 15 people dead

Kenyan officials say at least 15 people have died and scores of families have been displaced across the East African nation due to two days of heavy rainfall.

Heavy rains expected to continue for another 5 days

The Associated Press ·
Kenyans help a motorist who got stranded in a flooded road in Nairobi on Thursday. Heavy showers and flooding have heralded the beginning of Kenya's long rainy season. (Sayyid Abdul Azim/Associated Press)

Kenyan officials said Friday that at least 15 people have drowned and scores of families have been displaced across the East African nation during two days of heavy rainfall that caused flooding in urban and rural areas.

The deaths happened as flood and river waters swept through Kenyan towns that had experienced drought months earlier, officials said. Kenya declared the drought a national disaster that put thousands of people at risk of starvation last year.

A man is assisted to climb off a truck that was washed off a road by flash floods at Isinya, southeast of Nairobi. (Tony Karumba/AFP/Getty Images)

Four of those killed were in a truck carrying charcoal in Kitui County that was swept away by the flooded River Enziu. Mwingi East Police Chief Paul Munene said four of the truck's eight occupants were rescued before the truck was engulfed with water.

The deluge also submerged vehicles in Nairobi's affluent neighbourhoods and flooded middle class areas. Porters made a booming business carrying commuters to work on their backs.

People are pulled on a handcart as they try to avoid the heavy flooding in Nairobi. (Simon Maina/AFP/Getty Images)

Clogged storm drains in Nairobi and other parts of Kenya are a perennial problem during the typically long rainy season. Nairobi Gov. Gideon Mbuvi blamed his predecessor's administration for diverting funds meant to repair the capital's drainage system.

Metrological Director Peter Ambenje said the heavy rains are expected to continue for another five days.

Pedestrians used a metal fence to cross a flooded road on their way to work in Nairobi. (Simon Maina/AFP/Getty Images)
People watch as flash floods rage past a part of the main highway to Kenya's border with Tanzania. (Tony Karumba/AFP/Getty Images)
Vehicles drive next to a deep chasm on a repaired road that had been washed away during a heavy downpour at Maai-Mahiu, southwest of capital Nairobi. (Tony Karumba/AFP/Getty Images)
