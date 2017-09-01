Kenya's Supreme Court has overturned the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta, citing irregularities in last month's election.

The court called for a new election within 60 days.

Opposition candidate Raila Odinga had claimed that the electronic voting results were hacked into and manipulated in favour of Kenyatta, who won a second term with 54 per cent of the vote.

Kenyans had been braced for another round of protests if the court upheld Kenyatta's victory.

Odinga had unsuccessfully challenged the results of the 2013 vote.

Human rights groups have said police killed at least 24 people in unrest that followed the Aug. 8 vote.

Kenya's electoral commission had said there was a hacking attempt but it failed. International election observers have said they saw no interference with the vote.

Unease around the election rose when the official who oversaw the electronic voting system was found tortured and killed days before the vote.