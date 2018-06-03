At least 3 confirmed dead after Kenya building collapse

At least three people have been confirmed dead and several are feared trapped after a five-storey building collapsed in a residential area of Nairobi, local media said on Sunday.

Eyewitness accounts say local people rushed to the scene to help before rescue workers arrived, digging through the rubble of the building with their bare hands; they rescued a man and a woman who later died in hospital.

Kenya has seen similar tragedies in the past. A total of 49 people died in April 2016 when a six-storey building in Huruma, a poor neighbourhood, collapsed during a heavy nighttime downpour.

Last June, then-governor Evans Kidero said at the scene of a building collapse in a residential area of Nairobi that at least 30,000 to 40,000 buildings constructed without approval in the Kenyan capital were at risk.