President Donald Trump informed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a phone call Tuesday that he intends to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a holy city whose Israeli-annexed eastern sector the Palestinians seek as a future capital.

Abbas's office said the Palestinian leader warned Trump of dangerous repercussions for Mideast peace efforts, as well as security and stability in the region and the world.

The statement did not say if Trump gave a timeline for the intended move.

The Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as the capital of a future state, and have warned they would halt contacts with Washington if Trump makes unilateral decisions about the status of the city.

Jerusalem, home to key Muslim, Christian and Jewish shrines, is the centrepiece of the Arab-Israeli conflict.

An Israeli border police officer stands guard outside in Jerusalem's Old City in July. Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has cautioned Trump about the hazards of moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem. (Mahmoud Illean/Associated Press)

Majdi Khaldi, Abbas diplomatic adviser, said recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital could end Washington's role as mediator between Israelis and Palestinians.

"If the Americans recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, then this would mean they decided, on their own, to distance themselves from efforts to make peace and that they will have no credibility or role in this issue," Khaldi told The Associated Press in perhaps the most sharply worded comments yet by a Palestinian official.

Should recognition occur, "we will stop our contacts with them because such a step goes against our existence and against the fate of our cause," Khaldi said. "It targets Muslims and Christians alike."

Palestinian political factions led by Abbas's Fatah movement called for daily protest marches this week, starting Wednesday.

Key Washington ally Saudi Arabia also spoke out strongly against such a possible step. Saudi Arabia, a regional powerhouse, is crucial to any White House plans to promote a possible Mideast peace deal.

Saudi Arabia expressed its "grave and deep concern" about possible recognition.

In a statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency, the Foreign Ministry said that the kingdom affirms the rights of Palestinian people regarding Jerusalem, which it said "cannot be changed."

On Monday, the Organization for Islamic Co-operation, which has 57 member states, said U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital would constitute "naked aggression" against the Muslim and Arab world.