U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions said that if he is confirmed as attorney general, he would recuse himself from investigations of Hillary Clinton's email server or the Clinton Foundation after making comments during the presidential election about the matter.

Sessions was asked by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley how he would handle the Clinton probe.

The Alabama senator said because of some of the comments he made, "the proper thing to do would be to recuse myself."

​Tuesday marks the start of two days of confirmation hearings for Sessions, who is U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's pick as the country's top lawman.

Grassley, a fellow Republican, described Sessions as "a man of honour and integrity, dedicated to the faithful and fair enforcement of the law" during his opening remarks.

Sessions is a member of the Judiciary panel. Democrats on the committee have expressed concerns about whether he can be non-political in his role as the nation's top law enforcement officer.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the committee, noted Sessions has in the past voted against hate-crimes legislation.

​She said the role of attorney general is "an awesome responsibility" and said his job will be to enforce the laws, rather than to advocate his beliefs.