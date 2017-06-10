U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee on Tuesday as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.
In a letter Saturday to Senator Richard Shelby, Sessions writes that his decision to appear comes in light of last week's testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey.
Sessions was scheduled to discuss the Justice Department budget before Shelby's appropriations panel. He says in the letter to Shelby that the Russian investigation would become the focus and he would appear before the intelligence committee instead.
Sessions recused himself from a federal investigation into contacts between Russia and the Trump campaign after acknowledging that he had met twice last year with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. He said during his confirmation hearing that he had not met with Russians during the campaign.
He will appear before the committee on June 13.
