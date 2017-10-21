Japanese are voting in a general election that will most likely hand Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition a majority in parliament.

Up for grabs Sunday are 465 seats in the more powerful lower house, which chooses the prime minister. Abe dissolved the chamber less than a month ago, apparently judging that the political environment turned in his favour.

Media polls have indicated voters see Abe's government, despite recent scandals including his own, as a safer choice over an opposition with uncertain track records.

Scare over North Korea's missile and nuclear development is also seen prompting their conservative choice.

An election victory would boost Abe's chances for another three-year term as head of his Liberal Democratic Party next September, extending his premiership.