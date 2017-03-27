An avalanche killed seven Japanese high school students and an instructor Monday during a mountaineering field trip at a ski resort north of Tokyo, authorities said.

Police confirmed the death of the eight people late Monday, the prefecture said. Forty other people were injured, including two who were in serious condition, a prefecture report said.

The avalanche swept down the hillside at around 8.30 a.m. near a ski slope in Nasu, 160 kilometres north of Tokyo, where the 40 high school students, accompanied by eight teachers, were climbing, a local government official said.

Firefighters carry a survivor they rescued from the site of an avalanche in Nasu town, Tochigi prefecture, on Monday. (Jiji Press/AFP/Getty Images)

Avalanche warning was in place

An avalanche warning from a local meteorological observatory was in place for the area at the time of the accident.

There had been no fatal avalanches in the region for at least three years.

"We have avalanche incidents once or twice a year around here, but haven't had anything this big," a fire department official said.

A separate local government official said there would be an investigation into why the group was climbing during an avalanche alert.

Japanese media said they were students who were participating in a three-day training program for members of mountaineering clubs from seven schools in the area.

Heavy snow had fallen overnight, so a planned climb was cancelled and instead students were practicing moving through heavy snow as mountain survival training, public broadcaster NHK said.